Back Issue Index

The Following is a list of every issue published by Blue & Gray Magazine. Please note that many of these issues are still available, but NOT ALL OF THEM. For a list of available issues, please click the “Shop Now” button above to enter our on-line store. Only the issues listed in our online store are available. If a title is highlighted as a link, you can read an excerpt from the issue by following the link. Download your Free searchable PDF Article Index of the last 32 years of Blue & Gray.

VOLUME I, 1983-84

1. John Brown’s Harpers Ferry Raid

2. Battle of Perryville, Ky.

3. Battle of Fredericksburg, Va.

4. Life of Lincoln

5. Fort Sumter, S.C.

6. Battles at Spotsylvania C.H., Va.

VOLUME II, 1984-85

7. Battle of Franklin, Tenn.

8. Mysteries of Spring Hill, Tenn.

9. Battle of Port Republic, Va.

10. Civil War Sites in Eastern Ohio

11. Appomattox, Court House, Va.

12. Civil War at the Confluence: Columbus-Cairo-Belmont

VOLUME III, 1985-86

13. Battle of Antietam, Md., 1

14. Battle of Antietam, Md., 2

15. Andersonville, Ga.

16. Battle of Olustee, Fla.

17. Defenses of Cincinnati, OH

18. Battle of Kernstown, Va.

VOLUME IV, 1986-87

19. Battle at Sabine Pass, Tex.

20. 13 Haunted Places

21. Battles for South Mountain, Md.

22. Johnson’s Island Prison, Oh.

23. Battle of Chantilly, Va.

24. Great Locomotive Chase

VOLUME V, 1987-88

25. Jackson’s Siege of Harper’s Ferry

26. Battle of Gettysburg, Day 1

27. Battle of Pea Ridge, Ark.

28. Battle of Gettysburg, Day 2

29. Burnside Invades North Carolina

30. Battle of Gettysburg, Day 3

VOLUME VI, 1988-89

31. Gettysburg Cavalry Operations

32. Morgan’s Last Raid, Ky. 1864

33. Battle of Stones River

34. Atlanta Campaign, 1

35. Atlanta Campaign, 2

36. Atlanta Campaign, 3

VOLUME VII, 1989-90

37. Bermuda Hundred, Va.

38. Sherman’s March to the Sea

39. Battle of Balls Bluff, Va.

40. Lincoln Assassination

41. John Wilkes Booth’s Escape Route

42. Sultana Disaster

VOLUME VIII, 1990-91

43. Battle of Brandy Station, Va.

44. St. Albans (Vt.) Raid

45. Savannah Campaign, Ga.

46. Winter Camp of the Army of the Potomac, ’63-’64

47. Price’s Missouri Raid, 1864

48. Battle of Saltville, Va.

VOLUME IX, 1991-92

49. 13 Haunted Places, 2

50. West Point during the Civil War

51. Forts Henry and Donelson, Tenn.

52. Battle of Five Forks, Va.

53. Life of Stonewall Jackson

54. Second Battle of Manassas, Va.

VOLUME X, 1992-93

55. Tullahoma Campaign, Tenn.

56. Battle of Monocacy, Md.

57. Battle of Mill Springs, Ky.

58. Battle of North Anna, Va.

59. Grierson’s Raid

60. Northwestern Va. Campaign, ’61

VOLUME XI, 1993-94

61. Loudoun Valley (Va.) Cav. Battles, ’63

62. Battle of Nashville, Tenn.

63. Port Gibson, Miss.

64. North Anna to the Crossing of the James, incl. Cold Harbor

65. New Mexico Campaign

66. McCausland’s Raid and Burning of Chambersburg

VOLUME XII, 1994-95

67. Morgan’s Escape from the Ohio Pen

68. Wilmington, N.C. and Fort Fisher

69. Gettysburg Vignettes–Buford-Iverson-Ewell

70. Battle of the Wilderness, Va., 1

71. Battle of the Wilderness, Va., 2

72. Sherman’s Return to Jackson, Miss., ’63

VOLUME XIII, 1995-96

73. Antietam Monuments and Other Stories

74. Battle of Bentonville, N.C.

75. Gettysburg Vignettes 2–Chamberlain-Oates-Farnsworth

76. Glimpse of Washington, D.C. during the Civil War

77. Grant’s March through Louisiana, ’63

78. Texas Brigade in the Md. Campaign

VOLUME XlV, 1996-97

79. Battle of Wilson’s Creek, Mo.

80. New York City in the Civil War

81. Battle of Shiloh, Tenn., 1

82. Battle of Shiloh, Tenn., 2

83. Gettysburg Vignettes 3–Eastern Flank

84. Wm. B. Cushing on the Cape Fear

VOLUME XV, 1997-98

85. Haunted Places of the Civil War, 3

86. Winchester, Va., in the Civil War

87. Cobb’s Brigade at Crampton’s Gap

88. Battle of Buffington Island, Oh.

89. Gettysburg Vignettes 4–Sickles’ Front

90. Stuart’s Ride Around McClellan, 1862

VOLUME XVI, 1998-99

91. Battle of Averasboro, N.C.

92. Artillery at Antietam

93. Battle of Secessionville, S.C.

94. Battle of New Market, Va.

95. Gettysburg Vignettes 5–Pickett’s Charge

96. Battle of Brice’s Cross Roads, Miss.

VOLUME XVII, 1999-2000

97. Surrender at Bennett Place, N.C.

98. Little Mac’s Last Stand, post-Antietam

99. Porter in NE Mo. & Palmyra Massacre

100. Operations of Mosby’s Rangers, Mosby’s Confederacy

101. Gettysburg Vignettes: Attack from the West–Reynolds vs. Heth, etc.

102. Operations of Mosby’s Rangers, The Shenandoah Valley

VOLUME XVIII, 2000-2001

103. Vicksburg Campaign– Battles of Raymond and Jackson

104. Battle of Lookout Mountain

105. Petersburg, VA, April 2, 1865

106. Lee’s Retreat to Appomattox

107. Vicksburg Campaign– Battles of Champion Hill and Big Black Bridge

108. Upton’s Attack at Spotsylvania

VOLUME XIX, 2001-2002

109. Operations of Mosby’s Rangers, Railroad Raids and the End of the War

110. Gettysburg Vignettes: XI Corps at Gettysburg

111. The Battle of Trevilian Station

112. The Battle of Mobile Bay

113. Cavalry on The Peninsula: Ft. Monroe to the Gates of Richmond, March to May 1862

114. Corinth (Siege and Battle) & Iuka

VOLUME XX, 2002-2003

115. Antietam Stories

116. Gettysburg: Culps’ Hill, Rose Farm, South Cavalry Field

117. The Kilpatrick-Dahlgren Raid on Richmond, February 28-March 4, 1864

118. The Siege of Vicksburg

119. The Battle of McDowell

120. Forrest in West Tennessee

VOLUME XXI, 2003-2004

121. Gettysburg: Artillery Duel (7/2), Anderson’s Attack (7/2), Before and After Hanover

122. The Burning of Columbia, SC

123. Lee Steals A March on Joe Hooker, June 1863

124. The Spindle Field and Laurel Hill Fighting: Spotsylvania Court House, Va

125. The Battle of Prairie Grove:War in the Ozarks

126. The Iron Grigade Earns Its Name: John Gibbon’s Brigade in the Maryland Campaign

VOLUME XXII, 2004-2005

127. Fredericksburg During the Civil War

128. Gettysburg: A Collection of Article by Gettysburg Historians

129. The Petersburg Campaign; Beefsteak Raid & Applejack Raid

130. The Battle of Falling Waters

131. Battle of Perryville

132. Romney Campaign

VOLUME XXIII, 2005-2006

133. Gettysburg: Farnsworth’s Charge, Skirmish at Fountaindale, and Culp’s Hill Action

134. The Little Bighorn Campaign: Civil War Veterans Die on the Plains

135. The Shenadoah Valley, July 1864

136. The Chickamauga Campaign • The Fall of Chattanooga

137. Action in the Petersburg Campaign: Weldon Railroad (Globe Tavern) and Reams’ Station

138. The Chickamauga Campaign • Bragg’s Lost Opportunity

VOLUME XXIV, 2006-2007

139. The Battle of Cedar Creek

140. Gettysburg: Action at the Wheatfield

141. The Chickamauga Campaign • The Armies Collide

142. The Fight at Davis Bridge Tennessee

143. The Battle of Fisher’s Hill

144. The Chickamauga Campaign • The Battle of Chickamauga, Day 1

VOLUME XXV, 2008-2009

145. The Battle of Ft. Stedman

146. The Chickamauga Campaign • The Battle of Chickamauga, Day 2

147. Lincoln At Gettysburg

148. Fredericksburg: Attack at the Stone Wall

149. Fredericksburg: The Real Battle of Fredericksburg

150. The Battle of Richmond, Kentucky

VOLUME XXVI, 2009-2010

151. The Battle of the “Mule Shoe”

152. The Battles of Bristoe Station

153. The Battle of Chickasaw Bayou

154. Hancocks’s Line at Gettysburg, July 3, 1863

155. Stonewall Jackson/Luray Valley ’62

156. Stoneman in North Carolina

VOLUME XXVII, 2010-2011

157. The Tullahoma Campaign

158. Third Battle of Winchetser

159. Van Dorn’s Holly Springs Raid

160. The Florida Brigade at Gettysburg

161. The Battle of First Manassas

162. The Battle of Spotsylvania, May 13-20, 1864

VOLUME XXVIII, 2011-2012

163. The Struggle for Port Hudson

164. The Battle of Port Republic

165. The Civil War in Indian Territory

166. The Battles for Forts Henry and Donelson

167. Action at Petersburg, March 25, 1865

168. The Battle of Stones River

VOLUME XXIX, 2012-2013

169. The Battle of Cross Keys

170. Second Manassas Part 1 (Action on Aug. 28-29, 1862)

171. Second Manassas Part 2 (Action on Aug. 30, 1862)

172. Chancellorsville Pt 1

173. Chancellorsville Pt 2

174. Missionary Ridge

VOLUME XXX, 2013-2014

175. Second Fredricksburg and Salem Church

176. Morgan’s Great Raid, 1863

177. Gettysburg Town Fight

178. The Battle of Franklin

179. The Battle of the Crater

180. The Battle of Tupelo

VOLUME XXXI, 2014-2015

181. The Bermuda Hundred Campaign

182. The Fought Like Veterans: The Civil War in Indian Territory

183. From Sailor’s Creek to Cumberland Church

184. Sherman in North Georgia: The Battle of Resaca

185. The Battle of The Rosebud

186. The North Anna Campaign

VOLUME XXXII, 2015-2016

187. Dalton • The Beginning of the Georgia Campaign

188. The Battle of Cedar Mountain

189. Chancellorsville Crossings

190. The Battle of Helena Ark.

191. Potomac Blockade