Subscriber Amelioration
The amelioration period for subscribers at the time Blue & Gray ceased publication (May 31, 2017), will expire February 28, 2018. We will continue to maintain the website and store beyond the expiration date, so stay tuned for news and developments.
One Comment Post a comment
you cheated us. I have stood along the wayside thinking all was well only to find I was being deceived . You could at least alerted everybody to the problems ahead; we might better have understood what to expect. You owe me!
LikeLike