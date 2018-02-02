Subscriber Amelioration

Skip to content

by Admin on February 2, 2018

The amelioration period for subscribers at the time Blue & Gray ceased publication (May 31, 2017), will expire February 28, 2018. We will continue to maintain the website and store beyond the expiration date, so stay tuned for news and developments.

  1. richard carey #

    you cheated us. I have stood along the wayside thinking all was well only to find I was being deceived . You could at least alerted everybody to the problems ahead; we might better have understood what to expect. You owe me!

    February 2, 2018
