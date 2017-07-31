History & Tour Guide of The Wilderness
At the time we had to cease publication of Blue & Gray Magazine we were in production of an issue on the Wilderness. It has been completed and is now available in a digital PDF format. The History and Tour Guide of The Battle of the Wilderness by Chris Mackowski and Kristopher D. White features the full annotated article, Maps and General’s Tour.
Free to registered Priority Subscribers (check your email for details, or see below to register). To purchase this download visit the Digital Download section of our store.
One Comment Post a comment
What would it take to get several of these printed in magazine form? Sounds like all the hard work is done and this issue only needs to go to the printer. While giving discounts to subscribers on past issues and books was a gesture, you had few books left and I think most subscribers already own the few back issues left for sale. And it’s not all about the money. I’d still be willing to pay full, newsstand price, if I had to.
I think printing this issue would allow you to leave on a very high note with those of us loyal subscribers who had more than a year left on their subscription. Thanks.
