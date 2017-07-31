History & Tour Guide of The Wilderness

At the time we had to cease publication of Blue & Gray Magazine we were in production of an issue on the Wilderness. It has been completed and is now available in a digital PDF format. The History and Tour Guide of The Battle of the Wilderness by Chris Mackowski and Kristopher D. White features the full annotated article, Maps and General’s Tour.

Free to registered Priority Subscribers (check your email for details, or see below to register). To purchase this download visit the Digital Download section of our store.