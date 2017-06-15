As I mentioned in my farewell letter on May 31, we are working on a plan to benefit subscribers. We have had to retool our website to accommodate better communication with you and allow information on discount codes and other offerings to flow smoothly. Since our subscriber database is separate from our website, the first step toward receiving those benefits is for subscribers as of May 31, 2017, to register at this link (which also appears at the top of the online store page): Priority Subscriber Registration

I also want to thank everyone for the kind comments conveyed on the website, and through emails and phone calls. It was most gratifying and helped to ease an otherwise sad and painful reality.