As I mentioned in my farewell letter on May 31, we are working on a plan to benefit subscribers. We have had to retool our website to accommodate better communication with you and allow information on discount codes and other offerings to flow smoothly. Since our subscriber database is separate from our website, the first step toward receiving those benefits is for subscribers as of May 31, 2017, to register at this link (which also appears at the top of the online store page): Priority Subscriber Registration
I also want to thank everyone for the kind comments conveyed on the website, and through emails and phone calls. It was most gratifying and helped to ease an otherwise sad and painful reality.
As a long time subscriber since 1992, I was disheartened to learn of the cessation of what I feel was the best Civil War publication on the market. I read from cover to cover as each issue came my way. Living in California, I was not able to take any of the General’s Tours that I so badly wanted to do even though I visited some of the battlefields in Mississippi and my native state of Georgia. The straight forward writing and very professional details of the articles and the battle maps made it a pure pleasure to read and research. I will sorely miss your great magazine that by far exceeds similar publications. There are times when retirement is a good thing and to try something new. I’ll look forward to checking out your website from time to time.
Jim Stephens
Oceanside, Ca.
