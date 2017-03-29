BENTONVILLE BATTLE MAP TITLES

Each Map in Blue & Gray is placed on the page in several layers. During our review of the printer’s online digital proof prior to printing, we noticed the three two-page Battle Maps were marred by stray lines and marks. In the process of correcting the matter, the titles of those Maps were sent to a different layer and, unfortunately, did not print. The titles should have appeared as follows:

Map, Pp. 16-17, “Bentonville Battle Map 7, March 20, 1865”

Map, Pp. 58-59, “Bentonville Battle Map 8, March 21, 1865”

Map, Pp. 60-61, “Bentonville Battle Map 9, March 21, 1865”