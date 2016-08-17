Skip to content

Next Time: Battle of Helena, Ark., and related events.

by Admin on August 17, 2016

Shown is the author, Mark Christ, at the Union fortification on Graveyard Hill.

From: Uncategorized
8 Comments Post a comment
  1. deltaphotographer #

    This man, Mark Christ wrote one of the most haunting and realistic accounts on this battle in his 1863 Arkansas book. Great little battle to study and Christ only works with primary sources. Great writer!

    Like

    September 22, 2016
    Reply
  2. D.W. #

    When will be see this? It’s been three months since the last issue.

    Like

    October 7, 2016
    Reply
  3. Admin #

    The issue is at the printer now, should be in the mail the end of this week.

    Like

    October 8, 2016
    Reply
  4. Scott Sweeney #

    New issues have been late this year. Its my all-time favorite magazine, 6 issues a year and only have gotten 3 and its October!

    Like

    October 8, 2016
    Reply
  5. Admin #

    The last couple of issues have drug out due to the time spent making the maps. The amount of time invested to make sure each one is correct, accurate and shows what the Article author is saying is staggering.

    Like

    October 10, 2016
    Reply
    • Scott Sweeney #

      Thank you for the explanation! Thats why this magazine is the best! My sincere apologies, I just look forward to each issue!

      Like

      October 10, 2016
      Reply
    • D.W. #

      I think we understand that. The quality is not our concern. We love the magazine. The problem is you advertise B&G as bi-monthly and we subscribe expecting 6 issues per year. During the calendar year 2015, I received only five issues and, instead of getting catch-up in 2016, the delays between issues just keep getting longer. Like Scott says, it is approaching mid-October already and the fourth issue is only now at the printer! For more transparency, you really need to abandon the hard date for re-subscribing and make the payment deadline every six issues instead.

      Like

      October 11, 2016
      Reply
  6. Admin #

    Sometimes things don’t go as planned.

    Like

    October 13, 2016
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: