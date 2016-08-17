Next Time: Battle of Helena, Ark., and related events.

Shown is the author, Mark Christ, at the Union fortification on Graveyard Hill.
This man, Mark Christ wrote one of the most haunting and realistic accounts on this battle in his 1863 Arkansas book. Great little battle to study and Christ only works with primary sources. Great writer!
When will be see this? It’s been three months since the last issue.
The issue is at the printer now, should be in the mail the end of this week.
New issues have been late this year. Its my all-time favorite magazine, 6 issues a year and only have gotten 3 and its October!
The last couple of issues have drug out due to the time spent making the maps. The amount of time invested to make sure each one is correct, accurate and shows what the Article author is saying is staggering.
Thank you for the explanation! Thats why this magazine is the best! My sincere apologies, I just look forward to each issue!
I think we understand that. The quality is not our concern. We love the magazine. The problem is you advertise B&G as bi-monthly and we subscribe expecting 6 issues per year. During the calendar year 2015, I received only five issues and, instead of getting catch-up in 2016, the delays between issues just keep getting longer. Like Scott says, it is approaching mid-October already and the fourth issue is only now at the printer! For more transparency, you really need to abandon the hard date for re-subscribing and make the payment deadline every six issues instead.
Sometimes things don’t go as planned.
